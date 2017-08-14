100 Best Things To Do In Norway – Part X

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

We round of the list with the northernmost town in the world & bears, enough said.

91. Bakklandet Old Town (Trondheim) When you cross the Trondheim bridge, you enter the bohemian part of the town, where you can find all the best coffee spots, art galleries and alternative shops. In Bakklandet Old Town, every house is a different color, the roads are paved with cobblestones and the atmosphere is relaxed and cozy. Perfect?

92. The Borderland Museum (Kirkenes) A museum for history lovers! The Borderland Museum covers events on the tri-border of Norway, Finland and Russia during the Second World War, as well as the history of mining and Sami people in the area. Definitely worth spending an hour or two if your time here if you find yourself in Kirkenes.

93. Alnes Lighthouse (Ålesund) Alnes Lighthouse is one the most visited lighthouses in Norway. It features a small museum and an art gallery, where you can look at the exhibition while sipping on coffee. Open from May to October, it only takes a 30-minute drive from Alesund to get there. Being from Randaberg, albeit with roots from Ålesund, Norway Today’s editor like to point out that Tungenes fyr is just as spectacular. People in the south arguably have a point when they point to Lindesnes fyr – one of the few remaining manned lighthouses in Norway.

94. Kristiansten Fortress (Trondheim) Kristiansten Fortress is the best place to go to see Trondheim from above. The view is great; add to that a nice climb and a historic fortress (which played a key role in the Great Northern War) and you get a nice afternoon activity for a sunny day.

95. Tyholttårnet (Trondheim) A revolving restaurant with first rate service high in the sky above Trondheim? Where do I sign up? Tyholttarnet is a radio tower, complete with an observation deck and the previously mentioned restaurant. The restaurant is 80 meters up and makes one full revolution per hour.

96. Jugendstilsenteret and Kunstmuseet Kube (Ålesund) Kunstmuseet Kube is the place to go. After a major fire in 1904, the town was rebuilt in the Art Nouveau style, examples of which you can see inside and on the streets of Alesund. A must see and a great way to spend a few hours.

97. Dalsnuten (Sandnes) Dalsnuten is the closest mountain in the Stavanger/Sandnes area. From it, you can see the whole valley: the view is spectacular. The climb to the top isn’t too difficult and you can get most of the way with a car. Another example of the spectacular and unspoiled Norwegian scenery.

98. Pirbadet (Trondheim) A huge water park, which has cold and warm pools, slides, saunas and a view of the fjord is what you get with a visit to Pirbadet . Are you and your family suffering from the climate change in cold Norway? Well, here summer is around all year. You can relax while your kids play and enjoy water activities.

99. Bjørneparken (Flå) Fantastic park with amazing animals – perfect for a day with the family. Of course, bears are the stars of the park and they attract the largest crowds, but you can also see moose, deer, lynx and others (not otters, though). A two hour car ride from Oslo, this is a great weekend day trip to Bjørneparken . The actual experience is way, way better than the website.

100. The Most Northern Town (Ny Ålesund) Ny Ålesund is the most northern town in the world. This is where most of arctic researches live while doing their research. There isn’t much to see in the sense of tourist, but you don’t go there to find tourists: you go there to escape them. If that appeals to you, you will probably enjoy the ride there and the peace and quiet you can experience there.

© Jen Miller / Norway Today