Natural disasters caused record-breaking losses in the USA last year

Natural disasters cost nearly 2,500 billion kroner, more than ever, in the USA last year, according to government figures.

The previous record was broken in 2005, when hurricanes, forest fires,and other natural disasters caused damage of just over NOK 1,700 billion in the United States. The three hurricanes, Katrina, Wilma, and Rita accounted for the majority of the devastation that year.

The United States experienced 16 major natural disasters last year, that caused

damage for more than 1 billion US dollars, reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hurricane Harvey was the most expensive natural disaster of 2017, and caused damage costing just over NOK 1,000 billion.

Hurricane Maria, which ravaged large parts of Puerto Rico, caused damage for over NOK 700 billion, while Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida, caused damage for just over NOK 400 billion.

The forest fires that ravaged parts of California at the end of the year, caused damage of approximately NOK 145 billion. That is more than three times the amount caused by forest fires the year earlier in the United States.

