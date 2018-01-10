Natural disasters caused record-breaking losses in the USA last year

TOPICS:
Puerto RicoIn this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, what was once the home Arden Dragoni and his family lies in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The Dragoni family lost everything on Sept. 20: clothes, household goods, and an old car, as well as the family's source of income: Arden Dragoni's construction work. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 10. January 2018

Natural disasters cost nearly 2,500 billion kroner, more than ever, in the USA last year, according to government figures.

 

The previous record was broken in 2005, when hurricanes, forest fires,and other natural disasters caused damage of just over NOK 1,700 billion in the United States. The three hurricanes, Katrina, Wilma, and Rita accounted for the majority of the devastation that year.

The United States experienced 16 major natural disasters last year, that caused
damage for more than 1 billion US dollars, reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hurricane Harvey was the most expensive natural disaster of 2017, and caused damage costing just over NOK 1,000 billion.

Hurricane Maria, which ravaged large parts of Puerto Rico, caused damage for over NOK 700 billion, while Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida, caused damage for just over NOK 400 billion.

The forest fires that ravaged parts of California at the end of the year, caused damage of approximately NOK 145 billion. That is more than three times the amount caused by forest fires the year earlier in the United States.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Natural disasters caused record-breaking losses in the USA last year"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*