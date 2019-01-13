Gilbert wants to take note of the dangerous avalanche areas in guidebooks

Clinical consultant, Mads Gilbert, believes that one can learn from the avalanche accident in the Tamok Valley in Troms, and will give notice of the “death mountains” in guidebooks.

“The lesson of the past twenty years is that the only way to be sure to survive an avalanche is to not be in an avalanche” Gilbert told Nordlys journal.

He thinks we can learn from the accident in the Tamokdalen, where four tourists from Finland and Sweden are believed to have died after an avalanche on the 2nd of January.

‘’Northern Norwegian nature is powerful, unpredictable and often deadly.You must be excavated within ten minutes from under the

snow to have a 90% chance of survival.

80% of the victims of avalanches die of suffocation, while 20% die of injuries, studies show.

Gilbert wants more information for tourists and wants to mark the mountains in the tour books.

‘’At every mountain where there has been an avalanche and people have died – there should be a black text box in the picture with information about the landslide accidents on that mountain. It will help tourists to gain a much more realistic risk picture’’ he believes.

Gilbert also believes that the same kind of information should hang in hotels, inns, and airports.

‘’It is obviously not enough with a general warning of avalanche risk’’ said the clinic superior, who works at the University Hospital in Tromsø (UNN).

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today