New ambassadors from Portugal, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan and Panama

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V.
The new ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic, H.E. Mr António Quinteiro Nobre
- Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, H.E. Mr Jonas Paslauskas
- Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Mr Bolot Otunbaev
- Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, H.E. Mr Jaime Ortega Cucalón
Source: government.no / Norway Today
