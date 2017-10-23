New ambassadors from Portugal, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan and Panama

New ambassadorsFrom left: Ambassador of Lithuania, H.E. Mr Jonas Paslauskas, Ambassador of Portugal, H.E. Mr António Quinteiro Nobre, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, H.E. Mr Bolot Otunbaev, Ambassador of Panama, H.E. Mr Jaime Ortega Cucalón. Credit: Marta B. Haga, MFA

23. October 2017

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V.

 

The new ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic, H.E. Mr António Quinteiro Nobre
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, H.E. Mr Jonas Paslauskas
  • Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Mr Bolot Otunbaev
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, H.E. Mr Jaime Ortega Cucalón

 

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

