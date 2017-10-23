New ambassadors from Portugal, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan and Panama

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V.

The new ambassadors are:

Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic, H.E. Mr António Quinteiro Nobre

Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, H.E. Mr Jonas Paslauskas

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Mr Bolot Otunbaev

Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, H.E. Mr Jaime Ortega Cucalón

Source: government.no / Norway Today