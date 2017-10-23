Fewer Moose in Norway

Fewer Moose in Norwegian woods

There are fewer moose than a few years ago and the stock is still depleting. We have a strong desire to change this development, says Norway’s Hunter and Fisheries Federation (NJFF).

Håvard Skjerstad Andersen from NJFF says to NRK that moose was the wild game that was shot most a few years ago, but that elk has taken over first place in hunting statistics.

– There is more elk than moose now in Norway. And some of it is a desired situation, says Andersen. The population of deer is also on the rise.

Growth in the moose population increased rapidly in the 1970’s, reaching a peak in the late 1990’s. In the 2016/17 hunting year, the yield grew to 30,800 moose – about 300 fewer than the year before, and a decrease of 22 percent from 1999/2000.

“At one point or another, when stock is not regulated, sickness and hunger will do the job,” says Andersen.

