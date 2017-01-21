New ambassadors from Switzerland, Iraq, the Czech Republic and Rwanda

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19. January 2017
Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19. January 2017: Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, H.E. Dr Alain-Denis Henchoz. Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, H.E. Mr Shakir Qasim Mahdi. Ambassador of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr Jaroslav Knot. Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Ms Christine Nkulikiyinka (resident in Stockholm).
Source: government.no / Norway Today
