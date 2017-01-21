New ambassadors from Switzerland, Iraq, the Czech Republic and Rwanda

TOPICS:
From left: Ambassador of Switzerland, H.E. Dr Alain-Denis Henchoz, Ambassador of Iraq, H.E. Mr Shakir Qasim Mahdi, Ambassador of Rwanda, H.E. Ms Christine Nkulikiyinka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Mr Jaroslav Knot Credit: Ragna M. FjeldFrom left: Ambassador of Switzerland, H.E. Dr Alain-Denis Henchoz, Ambassador of Iraq, H.E. Mr Shakir Qasim Mahdi, Ambassador of Rwanda, H.E. Ms Christine Nkulikiyinka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Mr Jaroslav Knot Credit: Ragna M. Fjeld

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 21. January 2017

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19. January 2017

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19. January 2017: Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, H.E. Dr Alain-Denis Henchoz. Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, H.E. Mr Shakir Qasim Mahdi. Ambassador of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr Jaroslav Knot. Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Ms Christine Nkulikiyinka (resident in Stockholm).

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors from Switzerland, Iraq, the Czech Republic and Rwanda"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*