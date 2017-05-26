NATO gets a new member country

NATO are going to have a new member country

For the first time in eight years, NATO are going to have a new member country. In the next month, Montenegro will also be part of the defense alliance.

“It shows that NATO’s door is open,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.

Montenegro becomes NATO’s 29th member country, something Russia strongly disagrees. The leadership in Moscow believes that NATO’s enlargement to the east threatens their security and has alerted reception.

“We can only evaluate the strategic consequences and therefore reserve the right to make decisions to protect our own interests and national security,” said a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, when the Montenegro National Parliament last month agreed to join In NATO.

600,000 people

There are just over 600,000 people living in Montenegro, the size of Buskerud. About 70 percent of the inhabitants are orthodox Christians.

