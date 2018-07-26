New wet weather record for Svalbard for July

While most of the mainland is drying out, Svalbard has already recorded a new record in July for precipitation.

With still one week left of July, 81.6 millimetres have fallen ashore at the measuring station in Ny-Ålesund on Svalbard.

The previous record of 79.4 millimetres has been broken. It was set in July 1994, reports the Meteorological Institute.

Svalbard temperatures have been above the norm for the past seven years, as both meteorologists and researchers have previously concluded is a consequence of climate change.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today