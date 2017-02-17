New war of words between Norway and Russia

Russia attacks the Norwegian authorities to spread false threat images. Pure propaganda, replicates Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

On Friday, Russian embassy in Oslo released a statement which considered as a verbal attack to the Norwegian government, which is accused of contributing to the news about Russia’s “insidiousness”, “false news” and in need of further limiting cooperation.

– This is an example of Russian propaganda that gladly come when there is a strong focus on security policy, says Solberg to NTB from the sidelines of the major security conference in Munich.

She takes statement from the Russian Embassy that relations with Norway is “unsatisfactory”, with great tranquility.

– There is nothing in this statement that is new to us. This is a viewpoint that comes regularly, she says.

In the three-page statement it is stated that the Norwegian authorities aims “to intimidate the people of Norway with a mythical Russian” threat “and openly try to secure additional funding and additional powers at the expense of welfare, rights and personal freedoms of citizens”.

– The Russian governments have for several years made Norwegian colleagues aware of the unsatisfactory state of the bilateral relations in the political area, mentioned further in the statement.

