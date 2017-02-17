New war of words between Norway and Russia

Russia attacks the Norwegian authorities to spread false threat images. Pure propaganda, replicates Prime Minister Erna Solberg.
On Friday, Russian embassy in Oslo released a statement which considered as a verbal attack to the Norwegian government, which is accused of contributing to the news about Russia’s “insidiousness”, “false news” and in need of further limiting cooperation.
– This is an example of Russian propaganda that gladly come when there is a strong focus on security policy, says Solberg to NTB from the sidelines of the major security conference in Munich.
She takes statement from the Russian Embassy that relations with Norway is “unsatisfactory”, with great tranquility.
– There is nothing in this statement that is new to us. This is a viewpoint that comes regularly, she says.
In the three-page statement it is stated that the Norwegian authorities aims “to intimidate the people of Norway with a mythical Russian” threat “and openly try to secure additional funding and additional powers at the expense of welfare, rights and personal freedoms of citizens”.
– The Russian governments have for several years made Norwegian colleagues aware of the unsatisfactory state of the bilateral relations in the political area, mentioned further in the statement.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Moscow considers democracy anywhere to be a pandemic threat to the russian traditional authoritarianism.
In about 1989, altho ussr communism collapsed, russian authoritarianism stayed alive throughout jeltzin and then jeltzin put in putin, which act resembles truman appointing allan dulles.
Moscow media recently insulting norway food supply intended (or simply exploited) to provoke norway media to insult back, which moscow fits into its propaganda for russian vodka serfs.
The cheap style of moscow plays/moves is consistent/characteristic of russian mentality learned from childhood of bullying each other, and absence of dialogue/discussion #western# democracies promote—absence of free-speach results in top people in moscow government unable to think through controversies, so we get crude international bullying, often resulting in moscow shooting itself in the foot.
So russia should be treated like five year old, watched with hawk-eye, and not expected to be adult before 2220.
Uh, of course, usa has similar problems.