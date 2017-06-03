NVE: Mountain area in Nordreisa can tumble down

NVE has put a mountain area in Troms on the list of mountains that can tumble down. Researchers estimate that seven million cubic meters of stone can fall into the valley below.

It is a 1,000 meter high mountain area in the Reisadalen in Nordreisa, which is now listed on the list made by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), writes Fremtid i Nord (Future in the North).

The movements in the mountain range are measured at almost one centimeter per year, and the area is classified in the high hazard class by the Norwegian Geological Survey (NGU).

– There is no buildings that can be directly affected by the landslide. However, there is risk that rock masses ending up in the Doares valley can shore up the river. The river is a tributary of the Reisa River.

– This can represent a risk of flood damage, says Regional Manager Knut Ivar Aune Hoseth at NVE.