New Year twins born in separate years

When the New Year arrived, two twins entered the world over the course of a few minutes in Arizona, U.S.A.

The circumstances were such that the siblings were born in two respective years, with big brother Sawyer born at nine minutes before midnight, while younger brother Everett arrived ten minutes later, barely scraping it into the New Year.

Their father, Brandon Shay, joked to a local TV station that Sawyer was surely going to remind Everett who’s the older brother.

In California, two sisters were born even closer together than the Shay brothers. Big sister was born four minutes before midnight, while her sister was born during the first minute of 2017.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today