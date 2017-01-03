Eight-fold increase of Chinese guests at Norwegian hotels

In eight years, there has been an eight-fold increase in the number of tourists from China staying at Norwegian hotels. All indications are that the growth will continue.

Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reported that the number of foreign guest staying overnight at Norwegian hotels increased by 24.2% since 2008, but the rise of tourists from China is a whopping 728%, according to figures from Statistics Norway.

‘We believe growth will be as strong in 2017 as it was in 2016’, said tourism director, Bente Bratland Holm, in Innovation Norway. Last year, growth was about 40%.

The Chinese also spend more money than other nationalities.

‘They spend an average of 8,130 per day, of which 1,760 goes to the purchase of goods and services’, according to a report by Menon Business Economics.

Holm said that Chinese tourists were more likely than other nationalities to visit museums and attractions.

In 2016, Chinese tourists took 120 million trips abroad, according to the China National Tourism Administration. Half of these go on package tours, but individual tourism is increasing.

