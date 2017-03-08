Nike launches hijab before the international Women’s Day

Sports Equipment Vendor Nike has developed a hijab for use by Muslim athletes.

The new garment, dubbed ‘The Nike Pro Hijab’, has been in the pipeline for a year; with input from several practitioners. The Emirati Ice skater Zahra Lari was included in the test panel:

– I can not believe that it is finally here, she writes on Instagram, where she poses with the Hijab.

Hijab is made from elastic, breathable material and supposedly remains in place. Nike says that it is not released for sale until next year. Lari originates from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad from New York was one of those who got much attention, for better or worse, when she during the Olympics of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year became the first American athlete to compete wearing a hijab in the Olympics.

– To wear a hijab is an individual choice and an expression of a personal relationship with God, she told the BBC at the time.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today