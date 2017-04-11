Nordic financial industry establishes cyber defence centre in Oslo

The Nordic banks have agreed to form a common front against cyber attacks in the form of a digital defence centre with headquarters in Oslo .

The initiative builds on the Norwegian financial industry competence centre FinansCERT, which was established by Finance Norway in 2012 to defend the financial sector against digital attacks by criminal actors.

Now the financial institutions in Sweden, Denmark and Finland add resources and expertise to the effort when FinansCERT becomes Nordic Financial CERT. The headquarters are located in Oslo, Finance Norway writes in a press release.

The goal is to identify and combat attacks directed at Nordic banks and customers. The collaboration aims to create a safety net for all financial institutions, large and small.

– The ones we fight against, team up, have great resources, are using all available tools and the threat is changing fast, says Morten Tandle, who will be CEO for the Nordic venture.

Managing director of Finance Norway, Idar Kreutzer, said in a statement that banks and insurance companies are part of a common financial network, and therefore they are stronger together than alone.

– If one is attacked and knocked out, it will break down the trust of the others. We are stronger together than separately. Therefore we establish a Nordic defence centre, he said.

