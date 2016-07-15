‘Norway condemns the terrorist attack in Nice in the strongest possible terms. Once again, France has been hit by a terrorist attack.

We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of France and the rest of the world in the war on terror. We will never let terrorists destroy our democratic values and freedom,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

Mr Brende has today expressed his condolences to the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault.

‘There are many children among the dead. This is a heinous attack intended to foster hatred. For thousands of people taking part in a joyful celebration of Bastille Day, 14 July became a nightmare. Our thoughts and our deepest sympathy are with the many victims, their families, loved ones and friends,’ said Mr Brende.

Nice is a holiday destination for many Norwegians.

‘There are many Norwegians in the area where the terrorist attack took place. The Foreign Service has been working through the night to gain an overview of the situation and find out if any Norwegians are in need of assistance,’ said Mr Brende.

So far, there are no indications that any Norwegian citizens are among the injured or killed, but the situation remains somewhat unclear.

A state of emergency was declared in the whole of France as of 13 November 2015 as a result of the terrorist attacks that night. Norwegian citizens are advised to exercise caution, particularly in major cities, on public transport, at tourist attractions and in large crowds. More information for Norwegians about the situation in Nice can be found here(in Norwegian only).

Source: government.no / Norway Today