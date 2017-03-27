Norway gets returned Afghan back

A 21 year old asylum seeker, who was returned to Afghanistan, is sent back to Norway by the Afghan authorities. His Lawyer calls case “sensational”.

Despite the fact that he is an Afghan citizen, he was refused entry to the country, Østlendingen writes.

– It’s the first time I hear someone being sent back in this manner, says lawyer Jostein Løken, who represents the 21-year-old.

The lawyer says Afghan authorities believe the conditions for return is not being present.

Neither Løken nor the Immigration Authorities knows what will happen with the man when he returns to Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today