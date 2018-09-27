Norway and Russia sign new border agreement

On Wednesday, Norway and Russia signed a new border agreement in Moscow. The agreement implies a more detailed description of the border and an upgrading of border posts.

The new agreement is based on earlier border agreements from 1826 and 1949, and has been prepared in cooperation with a Norwegian-Russian border commission the government stated.

The agreement also includes updated coordinates, more accurate maps of border areas and old border posts replaced with new ones.

“Clear and precise borders with our neighbouring countries are important for Norway. I am therefore pleased that today we have signed a new agreement that provides a detailed and up-to-date description of the border with Russia based on modern technology” said Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H).

