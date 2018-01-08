Norwegian organization on Israeli blacklist

The Palestinian Committee from Norway is one of 20 organizations on an Israeli blacklist of people who will be denied entry and access to the country.

Israel has long refused to publish the so-called “BDS Blacklist” in its entirety. On Sunday they changed their mind and decided to send it out anyway, Haaretz writes.

The list contains 20 organizations that are denied access to the country because they support the so-called BDS movement against Israel. BDS stands for Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions.

All members of these organizations listed are deprived of the opportunity to travel to the country. In addition, activists who arrive to Israel on behalf of or as part of a delegation from these groups will be denied access. Mayors and other government officials who speak for boycott will also be denied access, according to Haaretz.

On the list of organizations denied entry: the Palestinian Committee of Norway. In addition, the list of Palestinian groups in Sweden (PGS) and organizations in France, Italy, Ireland, Germany and the UK, as well as the European Umbrella Organization ECCP.

Six American organizations, including the Jewish organization, Voice for Peace is also blacklisted, as well as a group in South America, one in South Africa and the Palestinian BDS National Committee.

