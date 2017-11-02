Norwegian salamanders are threatened by fatal fungus

Norwegian frogs and salamanders are threatened by fatal fungus

A fungus that has made several amphibian species extinct has been detected for the first time in Norway.

According to the Environment Directorate, the fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd) has contributed to a dramatic decline of frogs and other amphibians in much of the world. It has now been found in five ponds in Akershus.

– It is too early to say something about the consequences the fungus can have for large salamanders and other Norwegian amphibians, but the find is very worrying. The Large salamander and several other species are already threatened, and Bd can make our amphibians more vulnerable to other influences, says Head of Section in the Environmental Directorate, Knut Morten Vangen.

The fungus causes the disease chytridiomycosis, which has already eradicated several amphibians, according to the directorate. The disease attacks the skin of amphibians leading to that they have problems controlling the concentration of water and salt in the body.

The large salamander is categorized as “near threatened” in Norway and has its own state action plan.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today