Norwegians must have more children

The government will look at measures that can inspire Norwegians to have more children, announcing Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H).

“We will look at what opportunities we have to stimulate more people to get more children,” said Solberg when she held her speech on day two of Parliament’s ‘Trontaledebatt’ Thursday.

She pointed out that demographic changes in the population, in other words, more elderly, will require more of budget growth in the future.

“Reduced fertility in the population increases this problem,” said Solberg.

In her speech she listed the government’s six priority areas, including working life, climate and inclusion, and showed progress in several areas. Among other things, wage differentials between women and men decrease, Norway has become more environmentally friendly, and the proportion of young people completing education increases.

– “I’m proud of that. This is a wild development,” said Solberg

“The development requires that we strengthen political effort she added, glancing over to the KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide, who was carefully listening to the Prime Minister’s speech.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today