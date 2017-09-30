Now it will be more expensive to drive into Oslo

Monday the tolls to drive into the capital during rush hour will be more expensive. The goal is to get more people to travel collectively, but Oslo and Akershus argue about the rates.

The Green Party (MDG) has been at the forefront of these changes which the party believes is absolutely necessary.

“This is the biggest environmental reform in Oslo since the toll roads were established,” says the party’s front figure Rasmus Hansson to NTB.

He calls the rate increase a “great benefit” for electric car owners, those who are tired of long queues, those who use collective transportation and those who’s work is dependent on driving cars.

“With the new toll rates, there will be less congestion, better space on the road and better quality of city air,” says Hansson, who calls the toll increase, icing on the cake, for a better city.

More changes

In the next two weeks there will be a number of changes in the transport system in Oslo and Akershus:

* From 1 October, the rates will rise to 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars to pass through the toll stations during rush hour (between 6.30-9 and 15-17), against 44 and 49 kroner, respectively, outside the rush hours. Saturday, Sunday, holidays and the entire month of July are exempt of the surcharge.

* On the same day a new environmental differentiation will be introduced in the toll for trucks that pollute a lot.

* October 1, a collective transport lane will be created for the bus on one of today’s existing three lanes on E18 between Lysaker and Sandvika west of Oslo as a test scheme.

* 8th of October a new venture for bus, tram and subway in Oslo and Akershus will be launched, focusing on major capital routes to the capital. The full year effect of this investment is NOK 165 million. The goal is for more travelers and better space.

Strong increase

A further expansion of the toll system is being planned for the future.

From 2019 there will be about 60 new toll stations to inner Oslo. The city council supports this measure because there are currently areas where there are no toll stations.

While revenues from toll stations today are around 2.8 billion, they are expected to increase to 4.5 billion in 2019.

