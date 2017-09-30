PST(Police Security Service) warns about pressure from Russian agents

PST has revealed several cases where Russian intelligence experts pressured employees in Norwegian companies and agencies. The goal is to make them give up information.

According to TV 2, the Police Security Service (PST) is experiencing a Russian intelligence offensive in which they are attempting to plant moles in Norwegian businesses.

“We have several cases from recent times, and for some years,” said PST chief Benedicte Bjørnland.

The Russian intelligence services are allegedly trying to pressure Norwegians to spy on their own employers.

– We have received several cases of people who have an affiliation to Russia in the first place. It may be that they have previously lived in Russia or have Russian spouses.

Reports were about where pressure has been used to make them retrieve or report from a business they work in, says Bjørnland.

Also, earlier, PST has warned about similar methods. In February, the security service told VG that they received an increasing number of reports about Norwegians and Russians who were put in a compromising situation, or attempted to be forced to collaborate.

This time, it was mainly about people who had been traveling in Russia and who have access to sensitive information in Norway.

Also in 2015, PST pointed out that Russian intelligence exerted pressure on Russians who work in Norway have access to information.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today