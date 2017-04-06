One hundred years since the United States joined World War I

Today 100 years ago the United States finally decided in joining the war. The war to end all wars claimed at least 18 million lives. However many of the war’s deadliest inventions are still being used today.

April 6, marks the one hundredth aniversity to the United States joining in.

USA on this date chose to enter on the side of with Britain, France and Russia in the fight against Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire.

The United States joined the war after it had been raging for three years, and just one year before the war ended on 11 November 1918. At that time, 115,000 Americans lost their lives in the war, mostly due to military incompetence.

Many weapons and instruments of war have prevailed.

Tanks, Machine guns, chemical weapons, submarine’s and warplanes are all inventions that originated in the First World War, and are still being used as instruments of war to this day.

Altogether more than 18 million lives were lost in World War I, dwarfed only by WW II in terms of people killed by hostilities induced by others.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today