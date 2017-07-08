One person hospitalized with meningitis in Oslo

One person hospitalized with contagious meningitis in Oslo

One person hospitalized in Oslo with contagious meningitis. There supposedly are no more infected people.

The person who is infected is an adult and is already getting better, the newspaper VG reports.

Assistant municipal chief medical doctor Karoline Harding in Oslo states that they do not know about anybody else who are affected.

She says it is important that anyone who has been in close contact with the person receives preventive antibiotic treatment and offers of vaccination. Students from a total of three school classes at Korsvoll and Furuset Summer School in Oslo have allegedly been in contact with the person, and Harding says they have control of who they are.

– We are working to call everybody to make sure that they have received the information, she announces to the newspaper.

