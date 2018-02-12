One in three young nurses experience harassment from patients

More than every third of every nurse under the age of 30 say they have experienced harassment or abuse from patients and users last year, shows a recent survey.

Younger nurses working at nursing homes are among those who most often experience sexual harassment from users or patients, according to a recent survey conducted by the journal ‘Sykepleien’.

The survey has been conducted among more than 20,000 members of the Norwegian Nursing Association.

34.6 percent of participants under 30 years answered yes to the question, “Have you been a victim of sexual harassment or abuse from patients or users during the previous 12 months?”.

Nine out of ten stated that a male patient /user was behind the assault or harassment. A minority stateed that they reported the last time they experienced harassment or abuse from users or patients.

In another recent survey conducted by Statistics Norway, it appears that 17 percent of nurses on a national basis were exposed to unwanted sexual attention in the workplace in 2016.

Also it was clear that women in the 18-24 age group are the most exposed.

Association leader of the Nursing Association, Gunhild By, thinks it may be even tougher for students out in practice, and it can be difficult for students to say when they experience something uncomfortable.

“They are extra vulnerable because they may also be interested in getting a job at this workplace after their internship,” she adds.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

