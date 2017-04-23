Oslo municipality is charged after a woman starved to death

Representatives of Oslo municipality must attend Oslo District Court on Monday, accused of failing to give proper health care to a woman who died from malnutrition.

The municipality was charged a fine of NOK 2 million in November last year for not giving necessary and proper care, and health assistance, to the woman, who ultimately died of starvation.

The municipality refused to pay the fine, thus leaving the case in the district court from Monday to Thursday next week.

According to the conviction, the woman was transferred from Madserud Nursing Home to her own home in Oslo in January 2015.

During the following period, the municipality did not give the woman the necessary and proper follow-up and health care, according to the accusation.

The municipality also failed to implement measures following several messages of concern about the woman’s health condition. In the fall of 2015, the woman was found dead of starvation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today