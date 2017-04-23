Ferry crashed into the quay in Gran Canaria

13 passengers were injured when a ferry crashed into the breakers in Gran Canaria, Spanish authorities informs.

The accident happened on Gran Canaria Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the ferry company Naviera Armas reported that the accident was due to a failure in the ferry’s electrical system, which led to the captain losing control of the vessel.

A video clip shows how the ferry at relatively high speed is heading right at the breakers protecting Puerto de la Luz, before hitting the breakers head on.

The accident also led to a major oil spill, but Spanish authorities state that they have taken measures to collect it.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today