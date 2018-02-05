Oslo has set a new gravel sprinkling record this winter

In Oslo, approximately 22,000 tons of gravel have been sprinkled on slippery roads so far this season. That is more than any other winter the city has figures for.

In January alone, 7,000 tons of gravel have been littered over approximately 1000 kilometres of pavement, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

‘It’s a lot more than any other winter we have numbers for, that is, back to 2004/2005,’ said Joakim Hjertum, Head of Division in the City Environment Office, to the newspaper,and showed that the previous ‘Gravel peak year’ was the winter of 2009.

At that time, around 17,000 tons of gravel were laid out.

‘We have strewn gravel all winter. I feel we have hardly done anything else,’ said Hjertum to the newspaper.

He stated that if anyone still experiences slippery roads, they can call in and the agency will run out and sprinkle again.

