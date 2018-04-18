Outdoor venues that sell alcohol to children may get harder punishment

Outdoor venues that sell alcohol to children and drunken people should lose their licences faster, believe Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) and Senterpartiet (Sp).

The parties believe that the regulations have become too liberal, and on Thursday put forward a proposal to parliament to tighten the system of the outdoor rules, NRK news wrote.

“We have received input from many of our cities that this is a challenge.Especially being able to intervene when one sees minors getting alcohol,’’said Olaug Bollestad of KrF, chairman of the Health and Care Committee.

If the venues serve minors, they are punished today with eight dots. After twelve dots, they can lose their licence.

