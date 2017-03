Apron-clad women with pans full of pancakes Tuesday raced at top speed through the UK town of Olney.

The incident takes place every year on this pancake Tuesday.

The Pancake race of Olney can, if historical sources are reliable, dates back to 1445 when an irritated housewife arrived at the village church with a pancake in a frying pan.

Since then the pancake race have been held annually.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today