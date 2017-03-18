Pedestrian not seriously injured after being hit by police car in Trondheim

The 22-year old man, who was hit by a police patrol car on an emergency call in Trondheim on Friday night, is not seriously injured.

– There are no life-threatening injuries. Supposedly there are some fractures, but nothing serious, Operations Manager Bjorn Handegard in the Trøndelag Police told NTB Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was rushed to the St. Olav’s Hospital after the accident happened in Holtermannveien south of downtown Trondheim.

The Norwegian Bureau for Investigation of Police Affairs is routinely notified and will investigate the accident that according to the police happened at 4:20 a.m.

– There is a case opened on this. Crime technicians have been at the scene to perform investigations. The Bureau has been notified and will follow the matter up, the Operations Officer confirms.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today