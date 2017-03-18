Two Lithuanians convicted of killing compatriot in Stjørdal

Two Lithuanian men aged 29 and 33 are condemned to respectively twelve and ten years’ imprisonment for killing Laimutis Aleksin in Lånke, Stjørdal, in July of last year.

The verdict fell in Inntrøndelag District Court Friday, the newspaper Adresseavisen writes. 29-year-old took time to think on a possible appeal, whereas the 33-year-old appealed on site.

Aleksin was found dead on a bonfire site in a grove in Stjørdal on July 9th last year. During a nightly party with copious amounts of alcohol involved a fight occurred.

According to the indictment the man was lying on his stomach on a bench where he was struck several times in the neck and back of the head with an axe.

The 29-year-old is pointed out as the axe murderer, and is charged with manslaughter. The 33-year-old is charged with complicity. He supposedly went to fetch the axe and did not try to stop the severe violence.

The Prosecutor’s assertion was imprisonment for respectively 14 and 12 years.

