Person arrested for torching church

Civil effort saved the day.

Rapid reaction from people at the site, contributed to that a fire at the church in Ørsta on Saturday quickly came under control. The police have apprehended a suspected arsonist.

The fire department in Ørsta announced around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday that the fire was extinguished, and thanked people for a contributing with massive use of fire extinguishers.

The civil effort meant that the fire service could concentrate on post extinguishing, the 110-central in Møre og Romsdal Tweeted.

The police also praise the effort made by witnesses.

The suspected arsonist was arrested shortly after the fire was reported to the police. The arrest was made just near the church, the police reported.

The perpetrator was observed by witnesses as he drove away from the site, according to the local newspaper, Sunnmørsposten.

– We sent a patrol to the church which was contacted by a witness who had seen a person torch the church.

– The witness described the person and shortly afterwards, a person fitting the description was arrested nearby, Sindre Molnes, Operations Manager in the Police, told VG.

The fire has caused damage to the entrance of the church in Ørsta, Møre og Romsdal, NRK reports.

