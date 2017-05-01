Swedish Children’s Film awarded

The Swedish film ‘Room 2013’ received the main award during the Children’s Film Festival in Kristiansand on Saturday.

‘Room 213’ is directed by Emelie Lindblom. The jury believes it is “a gorgeous, ghost story for children and youngsters set in an environment and setting that should have a high recognition factor for both those that are young or have once been young”.

The prize is NOK 50,000 and is awarded to the ‘Best Foreign Children’s Film’.

– This ghost story is unbelievably well put together and offers many great scenes that give you shivers down the spine, the jury said in their statement.

The prize money goes to the distributor who imports the film and ensures cinema viewings in Norway.

The awards presented on Saturday, with prizes in several categories, ended the 20th Children’s Film Festival in Kristiansand, which for six days has shown around 100 films from 20 countries.

* The award for best Norwegian short film went to ‘Wild Country’ (Vill mark).

* The ECFA award, which automatically qualifies the winner to the award for Europe’s best children’s film, went to ‘Cloudboy’.

* The audience award went to the Dutch ‘Teacher Frog’ (Lærer frosk).

* The youth award, where pupils at the Tangen School were the jury, went to ‘There will be a day’ (Det kommer en dag).

* The children-in-town prize was awarded for the first time during the festival. The jury, consisting of six children from in and around Kristiansand, voted for ‘Dandelion Children’ (Løvetannbarn).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today