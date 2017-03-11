Petter Police in Levanger on callout to a cottage break-in – on a ‘spark’!

– Some crime scenes are a bit more difficult to reach, the police in Nord-Trøndelag explain on their Twitter account.

Operations Manager Kjetil Mollan elaborates to VG:

– We got a message from a cottage owner about burglary and vandalism at a cabin in the afternoon. It turned out that leisure property lay on Innerøya in the lake Hammervatnet outside of Levanger.

When inspector Petter Stav Grong arrived at the lake, it turned out that it was frozen solid. It was a fair distance from the road out to the crime scene, hence the use of the ‘spark’ (push-sledge).

Source: VG / Norway Today