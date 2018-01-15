The Pizza baker has become a billion kroner chain

Take-away chain the Pizza Baker (Pizzabakeren) reached 1 billion kroner in sales last year and is aiming for international growth in 2018.

Last year’s sales of NOK 1,004 billion is bigger than Peppe’s and Dolly Dimple’s total sales. Then the two competitors sold pizza and accessories for NOK 553 and 308 million, respectively, writes Finansavisen.

“We opened a lot of outlets last year, but also had good growth in existing places, says CEO in the Pizza Baker, Jan Henrik Jelsa. With a growth rate of 15.6 per cent, he describes 2017 as “a fantastic year”. He expects to achieve the result goal of NOK 65.4 million with a good margin.

This year, the company is expecting double digit growth, and the company are looking towards several markets outside of Norway.

– We will have to wait and see, but we will probably open up in Denmark, Spain and Ireland during the year, says Jelsa.

The chain currently has 168 outlets in Norway, 10 in Sweden and 1 in Qingdao, China.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today