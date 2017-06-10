Poles caught with 15 kilos of marijuana

Polish men caught with 15 kilos of marijuana

The customs officers at Ørje found 15 kilos of marijuana in a Polish registered van.

The customs patrol from Ørje tollsted in Østfold was assisted by a patrol from the east police district in stopping a Polish registered Chrysler Voyager in Aurskog in Akershus night before April 10. The car was observed when it drove into Norway at an unmanned border crossing in Eidskog municipality in Hedmark.

The explanation of the Polish driver (46) and passenger (44) for coming to Norway led to a comprehensive customs control in the control hall at Ørje. The ensuing scan of the vehicle revealed irregularities in the floor, where the police crime technician together with customs officers uncovered 15 kilograms of marijuana.

Confiscated

Crew from Aurskog-Høland Sheriff’s office took charge of the investigation of the smuggling attempt. Customs Administration asks that the vehicle to be confiscated as it is used for and designed for smuggling of drugs.

© Norwegian Customs / Norway Today