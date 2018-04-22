Police car crashes in Kristiansand

A police car in crashed with another car in downtown Kristiansand early on Sunday morning.

The police car was hit another car at the crossing at Dronningens gate and Elvegata. The accident occurred at 06.20 on Sunday morning.

‘’The two in the civil car were driven to the emergency ward in the hospital for a check-up. There were no serious injuries,” said operations manager,Lars Hyberg of Agder police district.

The driver of the police car was driven for medical attention and a check,but appears to be unharmed.

The Bureau of Police Affairs was routinely notified of the incident.

It is not clear if the police car had blue lights flashing and siren wailing,but it happened during what the police referred to as a “priority mission”. Due to the accident, other patrols were redirected to the original mission.

