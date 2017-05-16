Police concern about increased organized crime in Norway

The National Criminal Investigation Service’s (Kripos) leader, Eivind Borge, and Einar Aas of Oslo Police, say it’s too easy for organised crime gangs to establish themselves as criminals in Norway.

‘In recent years, we’ve seen examples of criminal networks attracting professional participants such as doctors, lawyers and accountants. Criminals use these professionals to facilitate crime. In this way, criminal influence is exerted in Norwegian society’, said the head of the Tactical Investigation Department of Kripos, police inspector Eivind Borge, to Dagbladet newspaper.

His view was endorsed by the head of the Organised Crime Section in the Oslo Police District, police inspector Einar Aas.

‘Previously, criminals kept to themselves. Now we see criminals taking steps to become integrated into society. There is a clear tendency for criminals trying to become part of the legal community while simultaneously conducting criminal activities,’ said Borge.

The Law Association (Advokatforeningen) is aware of the challenges and confirmed that they have examples of members who had committed criminal offences.

The director of the Department of Law and Labour in the Medical Association (Avdeling for Jus og Arbeidsliv i Legeforeningen), Lars Duvaland, said that they assume that it is very rare for Norwegian doctors deliberately cooperate with criminal networks.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today