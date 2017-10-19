Police issue warning after several thefts of valuable construction equipment

GPS equipment worth up to NOK 300,000 per item has been stolen from several construction machines in Troms during the past couple of weeks. The police have issued a warning to construction contractors.

According to Anders Aspås, communications consultant of the Troms police force, there have been four to five cases in the district since the beginning of October.

‘It is equipment that is mounted in, for example, a digger to dig a ditch as precisely as possible. Apparently, the value is around NOK 300,000 per item’, he told NTB news agency.

Business contact to the police in Nordland, Håvard Fjærli, fears that the theft wave will spread southwards. He has been in contact with both the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen), and various contractors who work along the E6 in northern Norway.

‘It’s a question of crimes committed by mobile criminals on the move, so we can’t ignore the fact that they could move beyond Nordland. We recommend business operators who have GPS equipment in their construction machines to take the necessary steps in accounting of their values, and their protection’, he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today