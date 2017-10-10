Police officer in Agder seriously injured in an accident

A police officer in Agder is transported to hospital after being seriously injured in an accident during training in Birkenes in Aust-Agder on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the police training area in Birkenes municipality on Tuesday morning. The police can presently not provide any specifics about what happened at the shooting range at present

– We are in an initial phase of the investigation and have established a case relating to the Penal Code section 188, which deals with carelessness regarding use of firearms or explosives, says Helle Gulseth, investigator and prosecutor in the NTB Bureau of Specialists.

“There is an employee in Agder police district who is injured and the incident occurred during training involving firearms. Other than that, there is little we can say yet, our investigators are presently on their way from Oslo, she says

The police were notified of the incident just before 10 am on Tuesday morning, and although this happened during shooting training, it is not talk about an accidental shooting, head in Agder police district, Kirsten Lindeberg, said before the matter was handed over to the Internal Interrogation Unit.

– The policeman has been brought to hospital in Kristiansand. He is seriously injured and his relatives have been notified, according to Lindeberg.

The hospital states at 1 pm that the condition of the police officer is serious but stable. The Labour Inspectorate is also notified of the matter.

