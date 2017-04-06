Police release photo and name of Ler murder victim

After the murder in Ler, Sør-Trøndelag, in January this year, relatives have chosen to release the name of the deceased.

38 year old Råger Holte was discovered murdered in her home at Ler, in Melhus municipality, on January the 25th 2017.

The 26-year old man who has been charged in the case was prepared for an extended detention on Thursday.

‘He will be filed for custody for four weeks, with letter and visitor control’, said police prosecutor, Kari Bjørsnøs, of Trøndelag Police District.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as an acquaintance of the deceased, was arrested the day after the murder, and charged with aggravated assault resulting in death. On January the 28th, the accusation against him was changed to include murder.

On February the 3rd, a 43 year old man was arrested and charged with murder or complicity to murder, but later released.

The two men both explained that in the days before he was found dead they were in the man’s residence.

According to the man’s elder relatives, they were with him three days before he was found dead. The 43-year-old was supposed to have contacted some of the people when he returned on January the 24th.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today