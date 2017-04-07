The police requests suspended sentence for 16-year-old who filmed sex

A 16-year-old girl who filmed two 17-year-olds having sex at a party and then posted the clip on social media, risks a 90-day prison sentence.

The prosecutor in the Sandefjord District Court also claims that the girl must pay a fine of NOK 5,000, NRK reported. The legal aid for the two aggrieved requested NOK 10,000 in compensation for their clients.

The matter could have ended up in Mediation, but the police believe the action was so severe that the girl had to be prosecuted.

– The police are looking very seriously at this type of behaviour because the consequences for the victims are large, police lawyer in South-Eastern Police District, Torunn Siqveland, stated.

She points out that the footage was shared with several people on Snapchat; something the police emphasize is an aggravating circumstance.

– This is because this movie most likely never will go completely away, says Siqveland.

Since the two people who were shot were under 18 years, the 16-year-old also accused of having produced material that sexualizes children in addition to having violated the people she filmed.

The lawyer hopes that the case will result in youth realizing the seriousness and responsibility they have when they share a video of a sexual nature.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today