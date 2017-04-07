Sandberg promises more activity in the fishing industry

Minister for the Fisheries Per Sandberg promises increased activity and more jobs despite the removal of the duty system for trawlers.

Sandberg has received much criticism from the northern part of the country after wishing to remove the obligation of trawlers to deliver to local industries.

– During my eighteen months as Minister there have been on four different occasions been alleged that I want to take the life of the coast.

It is a fact that the activity is higher than ever, a lot of fish is landed, and there will be more to come, he says to Klassekampen.

Sandberg says duty scheme does not work as intended and believes that it will be a bipartisan consensus on this, where the discussion would rather be on how such a systemic change can be compensated.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre agrees that duty system is not optimal, but still disagrees with Government procedures.

– FRP and the Conservatives will cut the cord between sea and land. The result is that fish can freely be exported, and that jobs will disappear. The fish belongs to the community and should be a cornerstone in value creation in the affected communities, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today