The Pope wants a world without nuclear weapons

Pope Francis expressed how he would like to see the world without nuclear weapons in a sermon he held on St. Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday.

“In the sermon he emphasized the connection between human rights and nuclear disarmament. Fighting for the weakest in society also involves working to build a world without nuclear weapons,” the pope said.

He also expressed hope of effective measures to combat climate change and poverty.

The ICAN organization, which fights for an effective ban on nuclear weapons, received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Sunday.

In his speech during the prize ceremony, the Nobel Committee leader Berit Reiss-Andersen quoted Pope Francis, who has also previously discussed nuclear disarmament.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today