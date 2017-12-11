Another group of reindeer hit by train in Nordland

Between 30 and 50 reindeer were hit by a train in Saltdal in Nordland Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at Trettnes in Saltdal municipality. The owners of the reindeer are notified, the police said in Nordland on Twitter.

It is unclear how many reindeer were killed on the train tracks.

“We were notified by NSB at 14.11. The accident took place between Lønsdal and Storjord, on the north side of Saltfjellet,” says operations manager Ivar Bo Nilsson of the Nordland police district to Dagbladet.

Communications Manager Åge-Christoffer Lundeby from NSB states that it was a southern passenger transport from Bodø to Trondheim who drove through the reindeer.

– “The incident occurred at Lønsdal at 14.05. The train has gone on and will be on track,” says Lundeby.

In total, 150 reindeer have been killed and killed by trains along Nordlandsbanen in recent weeks.

