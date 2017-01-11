The Prime Minister warns against elite talk

Prime Minister Erna Solberg warns the left side against transferring the discussion about elites and inequality from countries like the US and UK to Norway.

– You can talk yourselves into trouble, said Solberg in a parliamentary question time on Wednesday.

She feels the left side is helping to create an experience among people that there are major differences and distance between elites and ordinary people in Norway.

– The question is whether one can experience a self-fulfilling prophecy, and I think the left side is contributing by pretending that Norway is the United States, or in other debates Sweden or the UK, and creating an image that does not match reality in Norway, said Solberg.

She notes that income in Norway is much smoother than in the US and Britain, arguing that the government is investing heavily in quality education for all.

Labour’s Hadia Tajik criticizes however the Prime Minister for having accused the opposition of “talking down Norway” and believes the Labour party is only pointing out the obvious challenges.

The figures show that unemployment has increased since the government took office and fewer jobs have been created in the private sector, says Tajik.

– The government has consistently missed in their predictions about what will happen. They have at all crossroads underestimated development, says Labor deputy leader.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today