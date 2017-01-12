182 ‘Asylum Seekers’ missing from reception center for minors

During 2016, 182 unaccompanied minors, staying at a reception center for such asylum seekers, disappeared in Norway.

Adresseavisen newspaper reported that 86 of them disappeared in November and December, according to the Directorate of Immigration (UDI). The Norwegian authorities don’t know where these asylum seekers are.

Most who disappear from reception centers are of Afghan origin, with this group representing 132 of the 182 who have gone off the radar.

Afghans also constitute the largest group who disappears from the regular asylum system. The total number of asylum seekers that left regular asylum systems in 2016 was 2,965; of those, 1134 were from Afghanistan.

