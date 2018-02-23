Private kindergartens serve hot food more often

A survey carried out by the Municipal Report shows that private kindergartens serve more hot food and take up more costs.

In the survey conducted by the municipal report, it was shown that 86% of the children in municipal day care centres received hot food one to two times per week.

The responses from the private kindergartens showed that 59% of the kids received hot food one to two days per week. 27% responded three to four days per week,while 14% responded tha the children received hot food every day.

Additionally, the survey revealed that there is a difference in the price of food between private and municipal kindergartens. In municipal kindergartens, the average price of diet per child is NOK 277 per month, and in private kindergartens it is NOK 341, a difference of approximately 20 %, wrote the newspaper.

The survey is based on answers from approximately 1,000 kindergartens.

The newspaper also pointed out that there are big differences in where food comes from, and who makes it.

Kindergarten policy spokeswoman for Fremskrittsparti (Frp), Åshild Bruun-Gundersen, believes that the survey showed that the private kindergartens are doing a good job.

“I would like to praise the kindergartens that offer hot food. It increases the comfort of children, and ensures that they receive healthy eating habits, and nutritious food during a long day. It’s action that several municipal kindergartens should copy’’, she said in a message to NTB news.

