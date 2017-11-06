PST fear that those who joined IS to war can come back home to Norway

“About 40 foreign warriors with ties to Norway are missing in Syria. If they come back unnoticed to Norway, we have a problem,” says PST.

“Of the 40, many may have been killed without any confirmation. It is very difficult to get information,” said information consultant Martin Bernsen from the Police Security Service (PST) to NTB, a few weeks ago..

He says to Dagbladet that they assume more of these people have been killed during the fighting in their country, but they do not know for sure.

“Our focus is first and foremost to ensure that none of those who have traveled to join the Islamists can come back unnoticed to Norway.”

“Should one or more of the Norwegian IS terrorists manage to come back to Norway without PST’s knowledge, Norway has a problem,” he continues.

According to the newspaper, the 40 people are 30 men and 10 women. Two of the men could have had leadership roles in the Raqqa IS regime.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today